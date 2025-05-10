Everything is normal in city, stand with Pakistani armed forces: Karachittes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Karachittes on Saturday said that everything was normal in the metropolis and they stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistani armed forces in the face of Indian agression.

Terming claims of Indian media as fake and unfounded about the damages in the city, they said that Indian media was dessimenating fake news through their outlets even on social media.

Chanting slogans in favour of Pakistani armed forces, the people of Karachi said that they love their forces and Modi's government and Indian army would not be able to stand in front of Pakistani forces.

Asad a citizen of Karachi said that Pakistanis were peace loving nation but stood with her armed forces against Indian aggressvive attitudes and motives.

Sumera another citizen said that the people of both countries did not want to fight against each other but Modi sarkar (Government) was creating environment of tension between the two countries.

The Karachittes expressed their satisfaction over the action of armed forces against India and said that operation 'Bunyan al Marsoos' was a befitting reply to Modi Sarkar (Government).