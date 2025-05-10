Open Menu

Everything Is Normal In City, Stand With Pakistani Armed Forces: Karachittes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Everything is normal in city, stand with Pakistani armed forces: Karachittes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Karachittes on Saturday said that everything was normal in the metropolis and they stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistani armed forces in the face of Indian agression.

Terming claims of Indian media as fake and unfounded about the damages in the city, they said that Indian media was dessimenating fake news through their outlets even on social media.

Chanting slogans in favour of Pakistani armed forces, the people of Karachi said that they love their forces and Modi's government and Indian army would not be able to stand in front of Pakistani forces.

Asad a citizen of Karachi said that Pakistanis were peace loving nation but stood with her armed forces against Indian aggressvive attitudes and motives.

Sumera another citizen said that the people of both countries did not want to fight against each other but Modi sarkar (Government) was creating environment of tension between the two countries.

The Karachittes expressed their satisfaction over the action of armed forces against India and said that operation 'Bunyan al Marsoos' was a befitting reply to Modi Sarkar (Government).

Recent Stories

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

51 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

1 hour ago
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan