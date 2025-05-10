Everything Is Normal In City, Stand With Pakistani Armed Forces: Karachittes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Karachittes on Saturday said that everything was normal in the metropolis and they stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistani armed forces in the face of Indian agression.
Terming claims of Indian media as fake and unfounded about the damages in the city, they said that Indian media was dessimenating fake news through their outlets even on social media.
Chanting slogans in favour of Pakistani armed forces, the people of Karachi said that they love their forces and Modi's government and Indian army would not be able to stand in front of Pakistani forces.
Asad a citizen of Karachi said that Pakistanis were peace loving nation but stood with her armed forces against Indian aggressvive attitudes and motives.
Sumera another citizen said that the people of both countries did not want to fight against each other but Modi sarkar (Government) was creating environment of tension between the two countries.
The Karachittes expressed their satisfaction over the action of armed forces against India and said that operation 'Bunyan al Marsoos' was a befitting reply to Modi Sarkar (Government).
Recent Stories
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 1448 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts8 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif17 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms17 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter18 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes18 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water18 minutes ago
-
One-day seminar held at SBBU18 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to avoid hard objects during wheat threshing18 minutes ago
-
DC reviews up-gradation work at wrestling complex27 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds Pakistan Armed forces for crushing response to India's arrogance27 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Yasin Malik) welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan brokered by US27 minutes ago