Evidence-based Legal Proceedings Will Be Initiated Against Miscreants Of May 9: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that evidence-based legal proceedings would be initiated against those involved in all miscreants of May 9 incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that no new military courts were being created for the trial of those who carried out attacks on military installations on May 9.

The accused involved in vandalism and arson would be provided legal cover, he said adding that those involved in the May 9 destruction do not deserve any concession.

Those who caused destruction in civil areas will be prosecuted under civil law, while those who attacked military installations, will be tended under the Army Act.

He said that no democracy in the world allows protest to turn into terrorism and chaos.

He revealed that law enforcement agencies had gathered evidence to track down those involved in the May 9 vandalism.

He maintained that the May 9 violence cannot be categorized as a political protest in any country under any circumstance.

