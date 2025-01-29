Open Menu

Evidence Collected From Gas Bowser Blast Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Evidence collected from gas bowser blast site

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that evidence had been collected from the site of gas bowser blast at Hamidpur Kanora in Multan and pledged that those responsible for the blunder would soon be in custody of law-enforcers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that evidence had been collected from the site of gas bowser blast at Hamidpur Kanora in Multan and pledged that those responsible for the blunder would soon be in custody of law-enforcers.

During a visit to the site of the blast which left six persons dead and over 30 injured few days back, the RPO said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the blast in the light of investigation and evidence collected, spokesman for RPO said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Emergency Officer Muhammad Hussain Mian were also present.

Recent Stories

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

21 minutes ago
 Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

21 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

21 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

33 minutes ago
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two to ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional resul ..

Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

36 minutes ago
 PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in fir ..

PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year

41 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

1 hour ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan