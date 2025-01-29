Evidence collected from gas bowser blast site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that evidence had been collected from the site of gas bowser blast at Hamidpur Kanora in Multan and pledged that those responsible for the blunder would soon be in custody of law-enforcers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that evidence had been collected from the site of gas bowser blast at Hamidpur Kanora in Multan and pledged that those responsible for the blunder would soon be in custody of law-enforcers.

During a visit to the site of the blast which left six persons dead and over 30 injured few days back, the RPO said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the blast in the light of investigation and evidence collected, spokesman for RPO said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Emergency Officer Muhammad Hussain Mian were also present.