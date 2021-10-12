Evidence of important cases should be sent to FSL and get the report as soon as possible: DIG Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The investigation officer should send the evidence of the important cases to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and get the results as soon as possible to probe the case with facts.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz said this while chairing a meeting regarding improvement in police investigation at the Regional Conference Hall.

DIG Hazara presented his suggestion for the improvement in the investigation and exclusion of shortcomings of the cases. He also instructed all District Police Officers (DPOs) and SPs to direct all police officers working in the investigation department to strengthen the investigation in important cases and cover all aspects of the case from the very beginning.

Preserve all the evidence of the incident in a good manner while in important cases send them to FSL in time and get their report as soon as possible so that the investigation process can be accelerated and the case can be completed soon, he added.

He said that before submitting the investigation report to the court, discuss it with the senior officers and public prosecutors so that the shortcomings in the case can be rectified. The DIG said that if you face any difficulty in the investigation, any complication should be rectified by bringing it to the notice of your senior officers.

Mirvais Niaz directed SPs to organize meetings with the staff for the investigation of important cases and provide special supervision, try to prevent serious crimes and trace unknown cases.

In the meeting Additional Advocate General Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Muhammad Zubair, Districts Police Officers of Hazara region, SPs Investigation Department and DSP Legal Abbottabad were present.