UrduPoint.com

Evidence Of Important Cases Should Be Sent To FSL And Get The Report As Soon As Possible: DIG Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Evidence of important cases should be sent to FSL and get the report as soon as possible: DIG Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The investigation officer should send the evidence of the important cases to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and get the results as soon as possible to probe the case with facts.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz said this while chairing a meeting regarding improvement in police investigation at the Regional Conference Hall.

DIG Hazara presented his suggestion for the improvement in the investigation and exclusion of shortcomings of the cases. He also instructed all District Police Officers (DPOs) and SPs to direct all police officers working in the investigation department to strengthen the investigation in important cases and cover all aspects of the case from the very beginning.

Preserve all the evidence of the incident in a good manner while in important cases send them to FSL in time and get their report as soon as possible so that the investigation process can be accelerated and the case can be completed soon, he added.

He said that before submitting the investigation report to the court, discuss it with the senior officers and public prosecutors so that the shortcomings in the case can be rectified. The DIG said that if you face any difficulty in the investigation, any complication should be rectified by bringing it to the notice of your senior officers.

Mirvais Niaz directed SPs to organize meetings with the staff for the investigation of important cases and provide special supervision, try to prevent serious crimes and trace unknown cases.

In the meeting Additional Advocate General Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Muhammad Zubair, Districts Police Officers of Hazara region, SPs Investigation Department and DSP Legal Abbottabad were present.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Police Abbottabad Turkish Lira All From Court

Recent Stories

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower ..

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower Businesses

2 minutes ago
 GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs show ..

GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs showcases innovations designed to ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture prepares to launch a remarkable vers ..

Dubai Culture prepares to launch a remarkable version of DFYT 2021

7 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador t ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Centra ..

Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Central American countries

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.