- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Evidence of Imran's anti-Pakistan conspiracy to be made public soon: Mian Javed Latif
Evidence Of Imran's Anti-Pakistan Conspiracy To Be Made Public Soon: Mian Javed Latif
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 11:46 PM
Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said evidence of a conspiracy hatched by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the country would be made public soon
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said evidence of a conspiracy hatched by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the country would be made public soon.
"Imran Khan is a foreign agent and all the cases pending against him in courts should be decided immediately," he said while addressing a Defence Day rally in Sheikhupura.
The minister alleged that the former prime minister was bent upon making the state institutions controversial as under the conspiracy he was continuously unleashing a "verbal onslaught" against them.
"Imran Khan is behind the controversial statements of Shehbaz Gill and Shaukat Tarin, and at the same a question arises that who is pulling his (Imran's) strings" the minister said.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief could do anything for power, he added.
More