Evidence On Indian Agencies' Role In Terror-financing To Be Submitted To UN,  Says FM

Evidence on Indian agencies’ role in terror-financing to be submitted to UN,  says FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India is fanning terrorism in Pakistan and recent terrorist attacks in Quetta and Peshawar are the latest examples of such activities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Indian agencies are involved in financing, promoting, and harbouring terrorism in Pakistan.

He was addressing a joint news conference along with Director General of Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar, in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The Minister said Indian agencies through their subversive activities is want to reverse Pakistan's success against terrorism by nurturing nationalism and sub-nationalism in the country, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and erstwhile FATA.

He said India is also not sparing any opportunity to destabilize Pakistan on the economic front, which is evident with the fact that New Delhi tried its best to push Islamabad to the black list of Financial Action Task Force during FATF's preliminary meeting at a time when the entire world was appreciating Pakistan to curb terrorism.

The Foreign Minister said Indian agencies are trying to create political instability in Pakistan to destabilize the country. He said India is fanning terrorism in Pakistan and recent terrorist attacks in Quetta and Peshawar are the latest examples of such activities. He said Indian intelligence agencies are backing banned organizations and providing them with funding, ammunition, and IEDs, especially to target Ulema, notables, and police officials.

He said Indian intelligence agencies are trying to establish a consortium of terrorist organizations by unifications of dissidents of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Republican Army (BRA). He said we have concrete evidence that India has planned to upscale terrorism in Pakistan in coming days for which its intelligence agencies and its terrorist collaborators have held four meetings for the purpose.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have prepared a dossier to expose subversive activities of Indian agencies before the nation and the international community. He said India has provided funding worth 22 billion rupees to terrorist organizations in last three years. He said a Cell under the direct supervision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said so far 80 billion rupees have been allocated and a militia of 700 people has been raised to disrupt CPEC projects.

The Foreign Minister made it clear that Pakistan has the capacity to protect CPEC projects, for which it has deployed two divisions of security personnel.

