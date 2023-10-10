Open Menu

Evidence Preservation: Punjab's First Anti Rape Crisis Cell Being Established In Nishtar Hospital For Justice To Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) In a monumental development for dispensation of justice and women's safety, Punjab's first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell is being established in Nishtar Hospital.

This initiative, in collaboration with the South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations, marks a significant step forward in the fight against sexual violence.

Under the leadership of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (R) Saqib Zafar swift actions have been taken to set up the crucial Crisis Cell. Secretary Specialized Health Care South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan on Tuesday, held a pivotal meeting with United Nations Program Coordinator for Punjab, Sidrah Humayun.

The establishment of the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell aims to address the issue of evidence loss, ensuring that victims of sexual assault receive the justice they deserve. Secretary Afzal Nasir Khan stated, "Due to the loss of evidence, victims of oppression are deprived of justice." With this cell being activated in the emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital, immediate support will be provided to survivors, he added.

He further remarked, Nishtar Hospital, equipped with forensic and other state-of-the-art facilities will play an important role in this endeavor.

The South Punjab Secretariat pledged its unwavering support in the establishment of Anti-Rape Crisis Cells, reflecting the commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens.

Secretary Specialized Health Care South Punjab also highlighted plans to extend the initiative to other regions.

"In the second phase, Anti-Rape Crisis Cells will be established in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur, and eventually, in all the districts of Punjab Province," affirmed Sidrah Humayun.

In a remarkable stride towards justice, doctors will receive training on the preparation of forensic reports to ensure the preservation of evidence in rape cases. With the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell set to be activated within a month, Punjab takes a resolute step forward in the pursuit of a safer and more equitable society.

This groundbreaking initiative signifies Punjab's commitment to combating sexual assault and ensuring that survivors receive the support and justice they rightfully deserve, she maintained.

