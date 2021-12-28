EvK2CNR establishes Glaciology Center at KIU Gilgit

EvK2CNR with the support of United Nations Development Programme established a Glaciology Center at Karakuram International University Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :EvK2CNR with the support of United Nations Development Programme established a Glaciology Center at Karakuram International University Gilgit.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Minister Planning and Development and Information Gilgit Baltistan Fateh Ullah Khan appreciated establishment of the glaciology Center and lauded the effort of EvK2CNR, UNDP and the Italian Agency.

He said it would help provide conducive environment for student and faculty of KIU to carry out research on glaciers.

He also stressed on the need to create synergies for the effectiveness in interventions.

Professor Dr. Engineer Ata Ullah Shah, Vice Chancellor KIU Professor Doctor Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan, Maurizio Gallo President EvK2Minoprio, Ashiq Ahmad Khan Scientific Representative EvK2CNR Pakistan, Irfan Ullah Khan, Country Project Manager MPA Project UNDP Pakistan, Riaz ul Hassan Resident Representative EvK2CNR Pakistan, Arif Hussain, Regional Manager EvK2CNR GB and others participated in the event.

The researchers from the university of Milan and University of Calgary Italy also participated in the event virtually.

Coinciding with the inauguration of the glaciology center, a conference on Glaciers and Mountain Ecology was also organized. Researchers from University of Baltistan, KIU, University of Calgary and University of Milan Italy delivered their research related to the given topic.

During the inaugural ceremony Ashiq Ahmad Khan delivered the keynote speech with a focus on the mountain ecosystems of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said collaborative efforts were imperative to achieve sustainability and also to deal with the hazards of the environment.

He stressed upon the role of academia and student in playing a critical role in conservation of nature and environment.

Dr. Ata Ullah Shah Vice Chancellor KIU commended the efforts of EvK2CNR and UNDP for the achieving milestone towards research on glaciers in GB. He regarded it a long dream coming true and he assured its sustainability in future.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan lauded the efforts and assured to carryout collaborative efforts for jointly working with KIU to take benefit of the Glaciology Center and to work for its strengthening.

Maurizio Gallo, President EvK2Minoprio, while speaking on the occasion shed light on the interventions of EvK2CNR in GB. He also shared future interventions whereby the research on glaciers and protected areas would be supported.

Irfan Ullah Khan, Country Project Manager, MPA Project UNDP discussed with the audience the objectives of the project and also of the Glaciology Center.

Earlier Mr. Arif Hussain, Regional Manager EvK2CNR GB welcomed the chief guest and other guests to the event. He also shared information on other initiatives of EvK2CNR under the UNDP project which funded Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.