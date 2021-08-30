EVM a foolproof voting machine; Minister announces Rs 1mln reward for hacking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday announcing Rs 1 million reward for hacking the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) asserted that it was a foolproof voting machine which could ensure free, fair and transparent future elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at PCSIR, he said that these machines could be used anytime from anywhere without internet, wifi and Bluetooth due to which it could not be hacked, he explained.

Shibli said that it was designed and prepared by the experts while keeping in view the demands and requirements of Election Commission of Pakistan, adding that a technical team of ECP would also evaluate the machine.

He said EVM was a self-contained voting machine which could work properly in extreme temperatures up to 55 C and in low temperatures up to -10C. It can work without electricity with a battery backup of 24 hours.

He said EVM had been manufactured while keeping in view all segments of society including educated and illiterate population, senior citizens, females and young voters so that they could cast their vote without any help and difficulty.

"It consists of three units including a Control Unit which will be available with the Presiding Officer, 2nd Unit will show party symbols and the third one is the printing unit." Shibli said that EVM would help announce the elections' result in minimum time after completion of the voting process and that too with minimum human interference.

To a question he said that a total 400,000 EVMs would be required to hold 2023 general elections in the country, adding that at present the manufacturing capacity of these machines was 2000 units daily and within five to six months the 400,000 machines could be manufactured.

Regarding pricing and cost of the machines, he said it would be premature to say anything at this stage.

He said it could be determined on the basis of tender.

To another question regarding opposition's convincing, the minister said that an awareness campaign had already been launched under which he was holding meetings with stakeholders, chambers of commerce and industries, Bar Councils, federal and provincial assemblies and media.

He said that the opposition was rejecting EVM without even using it, adding that all opposition parties should nominate their experts to check this machine and find out its flaws if any and the government would address those accordingly.

He said all political parties of opposition were rejecting EVM because they were the beneficiaries of manual voting system in the past.

Shibli said that the PDM alliance had already disintegrated in absence of leadership. Today they were blaming each other.