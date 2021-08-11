EVM best solution to curb electoral fraud, irregularities: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would help ensure accuracy, transparency and speediness in the election results.

"The use of EVM in election will help prevent vote rigging and eliminate mistrust of the candidates over the polling as well as results compilation process", Shibli Faraz said in media talks at the Parliament House.

He said that the whole world was transferring to the modern technology and it was the accurate time for them to adopt this technology for making the election process transparent.

Shibli Faraz observed that around 184 million people in our country use mobile phones and there were 120 million registered voters.

For all these people, technology usage is not a new thing.

The EVM does not have any internet connection wi-fi, bluetooth or operative system due to which "neither it could be hacked nor can have bugs", Shibli Faraz said.

It is very unfortunate that the elections in the past were become controversial due to the lack of technology. "EVM is the best solution to curb electoral fraud and irregularities", he emphasized.

On the occasion, the federal minister invited Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and other parliamentarians to check the feature of EVM by casting vote.

The parliamentarians witnessed the practical demonstration by casting vote up to the results issuance.