ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the bill on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would bury the evil intentions and designs of opposition to steal the vote of people.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government would pass laws in the Parliament to make the electoral process "clean and transparent," he said while responding to the speech of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly in joint sitting.

"Shehbaz said that the government wanted to introduce a black law. Absolutely not, the government wants to wash away the blackness of the past," he added.

The government, he said did not want to bulldoze legislation. They had consulted opposition members so that their reservations could be incorporated into the bills. "You didn't pay attention." he said.

Qureshi also rejected the impression that the government had previously cancelled the session because it did not have the numbers. "If we didn't have the numbers, then how are we presenting these bills today? There is solidarity in government ranks and our allies are standing with us." He said that the government followed legislative procedures, adding that the session was adjourned to remove the questions some of their allies had.

"You call EVMs 'evil and vicious machines' and that is your right.

But EVMs are not evil and vicious machines; they are being introduced to bury evil and vicious designs." He said that the government wanted to prioritise a credible and transparent electoral process.

He said it was evident from the past that after 1970 questions were raised on the transparency of general elections.

Time to time, he said both the parties including Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) challenged the credibility of elections in different ways. Similar to that in 2013 Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf also raised voices/concerns against election rigging.

Qureshi said PTI never opted unconstitutional ways as during 2013 general elections his party adopted the legal way, waited for at least one year and demanded opening of four Constituencies. "We knocked the door of court after mobilizing the people," added.

The concept of Riyasat-e-Madina falls in the hearts of every Pakistani and government was its torch bearer.

"We should learn from the past and work together for historic legislation for conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the country," he remarked.

Giving voting right to overseas Pakistani, he said expats were the nation's asset and the government wanted to involve them in policy and decision-making.

