EVM bill to be a milestone towards transparent electoral system: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Tuesday expressed hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would fulfill its responsibility to implement the bill on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which would be a milestone step towards introducing a transparent electoral system.

"The objective of the electoral reforms was to uphold the spirit of democracy and give the coming generations a transparent based system to end rigging in elections", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that with the use of EVM technology zero votes will be wasted and there would not be a single chance of that happening of rigging, adding, the machines could not be hacked and did not need internet connectivity.

He stressed that technological advancements are pivotal to ensure transparency in the whole electoral process and strengthen democracy in the country, adding, hopefully in the first pilot project we would be able to implement this process in by-elections.

Replying to a question, he said that the awareness and availability of EVM would be ensured in far-flung areas of the country and elections would be transparent and their immediate results immediate would be more trustable as compared to the traditional system of voting.

"EVM is only solutions to all such issues which make the traditional elections controversial", he added.

While criticized that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was using delaying tactics for her case in court and PML-N leaders were trying to make institutions more controversial.

The PML-N is habitual for blaming the government for their own failures, he said, adding, the country was ruled by the corrupt mafia, which had held the country and its institutions hostage.

He also hailed that parliament had passed unprecedented legislation, including the bills linked to the basic rights of journalists and fair elections.