UrduPoint.com

EVM Darkens Opposition's Future: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:20 PM

EVM darkens opposition's future: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that introduction of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has realized the opposition that their political future is bleak that is why they are afraid of EVMs.

The CM said in a media statement that people are fully aware of the elements frightened from transparency in elections. The chief minister mentioned that world is heading towards digitalization but the opposition is trying to push Pakistan back. He added that present government is serving the people and working round the clock in this regard. Opposition is making hue and cry for the last three years and will continue to outcry in future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab Hue Sunday Media From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Ol ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.