(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that introduction of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has realized the opposition that their political future is bleak that is why they are afraid of EVMs.

The CM said in a media statement that people are fully aware of the elements frightened from transparency in elections. The chief minister mentioned that world is heading towards digitalization but the opposition is trying to push Pakistan back. He added that present government is serving the people and working round the clock in this regard. Opposition is making hue and cry for the last three years and will continue to outcry in future as well.