EVM Dire Need To Ensure Free, Fair, Transparent Elections: Senator Fawzia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Fawzia Arshad on Thursday said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was dire need to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

"EVMs dire need in Pakistan while keeping in-view "previous elections conducted in Pakistan for decades," she told APP Thursday.

She said every election was labeled infested and not accepted by the losing party. "This technology intends to speed the counting of ballots, reduce the cost of election process, improve accessibility for disabled voters," she remarked.

Fawzia Arshad said the EVMs would also increase overall voters' turnout. results could be published and reported faster without corruption, she said.

She said real democracy also ensured free, fair and transparent elections in every country.

