EVM, I-Voting legislation implementing committees given 10 more days for report submission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday gave 10 more days to the committees constituted to submit recommendations to 'implement' legislation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting facility for overseas Pakistanis.

The ECP had constituted three committees including technical, legal and financial to look into the technical aspects, financial cost of the process, point out difficulties and suggest amendments to the existing laws and rules for the use of EVMs and I-Voting, said a news release.

The Technical committee headed by Secretary, Legal headed by D.G law and Financial headed by Addl. Secretary (Admin) presented their first draft reports to the Commission on Thursday.

The commission expressed certain observations and also gave few directions inthat regard.