EVM imperative for fair, transparent elections in country: PA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday told the provincial Assembly that use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was need of the hour to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday told the provincial Assembly that use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was need of the hour to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Responding to an adjournment motion moved by Naeema Kishwar of JUIF, Shaukat Yousafazai said it was a common practice in the past that every losing political party questioned the credibility of the election process and did not accept the Election Commission of Pakistan's results.

"Since 1971 one party or the other challenged the elections' result and made it controversial," he said adding that therefore Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has introduced an EVM system for holding fair, transparent and rigging free elections.

Shaukat said few political figures were criticizing EVM while terming it technical for common man to use.

He explained that today everyone, even an illiterate, knew how to use smart phones whereas EVM was simpler than that.

He said after implementation of the EVM system every citizen would get a chance to contest elections without any fear of rigging in the polls, adding that even the overseas Pakistanis would get their right to vote in the country.

Shaukat appealed to all the heads of political parties not to make the EVM system controversial and support the government in this regard.

Earlier, Naeema Kishwar of JUIF, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N), Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Ahmad Kundi of Pakistan Peoples Party, Waqar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party and Ikhtiar Wali of PML-N spoke on the issue and said their parties did not accept EVM in current scenario.