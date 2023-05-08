UrduPoint.com

EVM Not To Be Used In Upcoming General Elections: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:33 PM

EVM not to be used in upcoming general elections: NA told

The National Assembly on Monday was apprised that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would not be used in the up-coming general elections in the light of newly passed clause of the Election Act section 103

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday was apprised that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would not be used in the up-coming general elections in the light of newly passed clause of the Election Act section 103.

In a written reply to a question, the house was told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has evaluated different EVM machines and was in the process of going into pilot testing soon.

To another question, it was told that as many as 397 persons were appointed in ECP during 2018-2021. Giving the breakup, it was informed that some 18 persons were recruited in 2018, 188 in 2019, 55 in 2020 and 136 in 2021.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituen ..

Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituencies of MPAs : Langu

29 seconds ago
 German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Ban ..

German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

31 seconds ago
 Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans ..

Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans to Commemorate Victory Day - A ..

32 seconds ago
 UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions i ..

UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions in Afghanistan

34 seconds ago
 Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on ..

Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on power tariff: NA told

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.