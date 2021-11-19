EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistani to ensure transparent elections, strengthen democracy: Experts

Constitutional, economics and political experts here Friday said the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the right to vote to over nine million overseas Pakistani would immensely help ensure transparent elections and strengthen democracy in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Constitutional, economics and political experts here Friday said the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the right to vote to over nine million overseas Pakistani would immensely help ensure transparent elections and strengthen democracy in the country.

Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock told APP that allowing EVM and granting of the right to vote to overseas Pakistan was a landmark achievement of the PTI led Government that would eliminate chances of rigging in elections and ensure participation of the over nine million expatriate Pakistans in the decision making process.

"Technology has changed the world altogether and its effective utilization during the election process in Pakistan was imperative for conducting free, fair and transparent elections," he said, adding "EVM is not a new thing and is being used in different countries for holding of free and transparent elections." The Minister said allowing the right to vote to millions of overseas Pakistanis living in the Gulf, middle East, Europe, UK, US, and others countries would help create a new spirit of patriotism, affection, and love among them for Pakistan.

During 1988-1999, he said, the nation had seen how political rivals started agitation by overthrowing each others' governments on the charges of rigging in elections and corruption, saying the use of EVM was the best available option to curb all chances of rigging during polling process and would also do away with the practices of fake votes.

In the last general election, around 1.5 million votes were rejected which could have been saved if the EVM technology was used.

Esa Khan, former Advocate General KP said the use of EVM and the right of vote to overseas Pakistan was important legislation and if implemented on the ground in its true spirit would help ensure political stability and continuity of the democratic system.

"The parliament is a supreme institution that can pass any amendment in the constitution while courts have the right of review of all amendments," he said, adding there was no harm in the use of technology during the election process and stressed the need for removing concerns of all the stakeholders.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Professor Economics Department, University of Swabi said EVM and allowing the right to vote to millions of overseas Pakistan was significant legislation that would not only strengthen democracy and ensure the sanctity of votes but save huge financial resources being wasted on holding of premature and early elections.

He said EVM would help end the culture of raising fingers on election results by losing parties and ensure continuity of the democratic system in Pakistan.

The experts expressed the hope that extensive training would be provided to polling staff about the use of EVM technology and the availability of EVM machines ahead of the general election to ensure its effective use during the polling process in 2023.