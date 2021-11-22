EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistanis to strengthen democratic institutions: Raja Rashid

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafiz Monday said legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis would strengthen the democratic institutions

Talking to APP, he said the EVM would ensure transparency in the election process.

He criticized the previous governments for not giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and not bringing the electoral reforms.

Rashid said overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of the national economy as they contributed billions of rupees in foreign exchange. Giving them the right to vote was their fundamental right, he added.