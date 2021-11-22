UrduPoint.com

EVM, Right To Vote To Overseas Pakistanis To Strengthen Democratic Institutions: Raja Rashid

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:39 PM

EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistanis to strengthen democratic institutions: Raja Rashid

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafiz Monday said legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis would strengthen the democratic institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafiz Monday said legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis would strengthen the democratic institutions.

Talking to APP, he said the EVM would ensure transparency in the election process.

He criticized the previous governments for not giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and not bringing the electoral reforms.

Rashid said overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of the national economy as they contributed billions of rupees in foreign exchange. Giving them the right to vote was their fundamental right, he added.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Education Vote Rashid Billion

Recent Stories

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, pa ..

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with conviction ..

10 minutes ago
 16,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

10 minutes ago
 Ex-hotel driver on trial in France over Rwanda gen ..

Ex-hotel driver on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

38 seconds ago
 Expansion of Jubail Commercial Port paves way for ..

Expansion of Jubail Commercial Port paves way for greener, safer, and cost-effic ..

10 minutes ago
 Putin Tells Draghi About Concerns Over Aggravation ..

Putin Tells Draghi About Concerns Over Aggravation of Situation in Donbas

39 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for deepening Pakistan-US engagemen ..

Prime Minister for deepening Pakistan-US engagement to promote peace, stability ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.