EVM The Only Solution For Transparent Elections: Shibli

Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:32 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was the only solution to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was the only solution to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country. The incumbent government always invited the Opposition parties to sit on electoral reforms with recommendations and suggestions to ensure transparency in election process, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were showing non-serious attitude over electoral reforms and urged them to play constructive role by addressing the issues of national importance in the Parliament. He termed the Parliament as the best forum to make legislation or resolve the public issues.

He said the government was committed to give right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis. He expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch majority seats in the forthcoming polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government was working efficiently for development and welfare of the country and the people.

He said both the PPP and PML-N had ruined the national institutions and left fragile economy during their tenures, but the government had improved the economy through prudent economic policies besides revamping the institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the PPP and PML-N leaderships had registered the corruption cases with aim to black mail each others for political gains during their regimes.

