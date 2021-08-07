UrduPoint.com

EVM To Be Presented In NA On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

EVM to be presented in NA on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The newly developed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) by Ministry of Science and Technology will be presented in the National Assembly Session on August 9 (Monday) before the session begins.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Federal Minister, Senator Shibli Faraz cordially invited the members to share their observations and constructive remarks on the EVM.

Subsequently, after the National Assembly session, the EVM will be presented to all four provincial assemblies and members will be requested to vote using the EVM in order to understand the process better.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz presented EVM to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister appreciated and highlighted the importance of introduction of EVM for free and credible elections.

As free and credible elections using technological advancements is the need of time.

Ministry of Science and Technology is playing its active role in expediting the process towards electronic and transparent elections under the leadership of the President and the Prime Minister.

To achieve this landmark step of transparent elections, its acceptability to all was the much needed step.

Furthermore, the EVM will be presented to the Chairman Senate on August 10 (Tuesday) followed by its presentation to the Speaker National Assembly on August 11 (Wednesday).

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz welcomed any observations from fellow members of the National Assembly and emphasized that suggestions would be taken into account in detail. He said that the change of political culture through using modern and transparent means would help strengthen the true democracy and he was thankful to the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister for their continuous support in achieving this landmark development.

