EVM To Be Shown Publicly, In Parliament Soon: Shibli Faraz

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that the newly developed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) by his ministry will soon be shown to the cabinet, opposition parties, parliament and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media, the federal minister stated that EVM will be useful for making the elections transparent in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

Shibli Faraz said that the machine has been made as per the instructions of ECP.

"The use of technology in elections will help ensure acceptability of results for the losing candidate," he said.

He said that EVM has no internet and operating system therefore it is free from external interference.

The use of EVM will make the upcoming elections uncontroversial and acceptable to all, the minister said.

The federal minister also gave a briefing on EVM earlier in the cabinet meeting.

