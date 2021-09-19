UrduPoint.com

EVM To Be Used In Next General Election Of 2023

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

EVM to be used in next general election of 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would be used in next general election in 2023.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Faisal said that political parties in the past were never satisfied with the results and termed all elections as rigged.

They blamed each other for rigging the elections, said the Senator adding adding that the government has decided to conduct free, fair and transparent election through EVM and remove all doubts.

He said that it was the main responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free, fair and transparent polls across the country.

To a question he said, Parliament would legislate to give the right of vote to the Overseas Pakistanis.

To another question regarding Chairman NAB, the Senator opined that Impartial personality must be chosen next Chairman of National Accountability of Bureau (NAB.

He said that it has been reported that bogus votes were cast in the current election of cantonment board.

