EVM to close all doors of rigging: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the government wanted to make the electoral process more transparent through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as it would help hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not ready to support the government for the usage of modern technology in the elections because it knew that it would close all the doors of rigging.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always won the elections by using illegal means as both the parties were habitual for doing irregularities in the elections.

Shibli said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a constitutional institution and its basic responsibility to hold free, fair and transparent elections, adding it was responsibility of the incumbent government to fulfill the requirements and provide all the legal assistance to it.

Replying to a question, he said the ECP did not reject to hold the elections through the EVM.

He said all the bye-elections and local bodies elections should be held through modern technology.

The PML-N had always promoted their personal business during their governments but did nothing for the betterment of the country or its people, he alleged.