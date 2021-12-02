EVM to make elections process more transparent: Dr Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said it was the end of opposition's politics that was why; they were scared to the usage of modern technology in the elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to make the elections process more transparent by introducing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) but the opposition was not ready to use modern technology because it was habitual for doing irregularities during the voting process in the country. This was the reason, it had started criticizing the government.

Dr Gill said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual of doing stinky politics and it always attacked below the belt against its opponents by using different tactics to defame them adding the PML-N's whole politics was based on lie.

He said PML-N should knock the door of court, if they had some audio or video against its opponents.

The PML-N was playing tactics through audio and video taps to delay the accountability process.

The political gimmicks played by the PML-N on different occasions were aimed at pressurizing the courts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting alone against the mafia and he lauded the efforts of present government against corruption, adding the incumbent government was fully determined to eliminate the corruption from the society.