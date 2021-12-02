UrduPoint.com

EVM To Make Elections Process More Transparent: Dr Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:50 AM

EVM to make elections process more transparent: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said it was the end of opposition's politics that was why; they were scared to the usage of modern technology in the elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to make the elections process more transparent by introducing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) but the opposition was not ready to use modern technology because it was habitual for doing irregularities during the voting process in the country. This was the reason, it had started criticizing the government.

Dr Gill said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual of doing stinky politics and it always attacked below the belt against its opponents by using different tactics to defame them adding the PML-N's whole politics was based on lie.

He said PML-N should knock the door of court, if they had some audio or video against its opponents.

The PML-N was playing tactics through audio and video taps to delay the accountability process.

The political gimmicks played by the PML-N on different occasions were aimed at pressurizing the courts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting alone against the mafia and he lauded the efforts of present government against corruption, adding the incumbent government was fully determined to eliminate the corruption from the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

6 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

7 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

7 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

7 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.