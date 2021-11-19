EVM to pave way for fair, transparent polls: Shaukat

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said that the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) will pave the way for holding fair and transparent polls in the country

Talking to the media, the provincial minister said that through the passage of the Electoral Reforms Bill from the parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself as a far-sighted leader.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are our pride and national asset and granting them the right to vote is the big achievement of the PTI government.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become the victim of internal rifts and infighting and unable to give tough time to the government. He said that except hue & cry and protest demos, the opposition has no reform agenda.

He criticised PPP and termed it the victim of double standard in politics, saying on one hand it is taking the benefit of ruling in Sindh, but on the other hand it is staging demos and rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.