EVM to play role of neutral umpire in electoral process; Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will play the role of neutral umpire in the electoral process.

"The way Prime Minister Imran Khan brought a neutral umpire in cricket to end controversies; EVM will play the role of neutral umpire in the electoral process", the minister said while talking to the media after passage of a bill in the joint session of parliament related to the use of EVMs in election.

The federal minister said that elections in the country have always been controversial due to which democracy could not be strengthened. "EVM will strengthen democracy and bring political stability in the country", he added.

"Today is an important day for democracy and the whole nation deserves congratulations", Shibli Faraz said.