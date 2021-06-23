UrduPoint.com
EVM To Produce Better Results In Polls: Ramesh Kumar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:27 PM

EVM to produce better results in polls: Ramesh Kumar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar said government was determined to bring electoral reforms and electronic voting system was one step ahead of the present electoral system to get better results in the polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar said government was determined to bring electoral reforms and electronic voting system was one step ahead of the present electoral system to get better results in the polls.

Talking to ptv news, he said the entire world has moved on electric voting machine (EVM) and right to vote to overseas Pakistanis through EVM could play pivotal role in the politics of the country.

He said government was bringing reforms in different institution in for improvement of their performance and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was also working to introduce biometric and e-voting system.

He hoped that the features of the voting machine would be approved by the ECP, use of the voting machine in elections would bring transparency in results.

Apart from transparency, he said, the electronic voting system would not only ensure quick results from expats but would help end the culture of blame game that was witnessed after every election.

He said that the ordinance regarding electoral reform was also presented in the parliament but there were no result because of non-serious attitude of political parties.

