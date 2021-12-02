UrduPoint.com

EVM To Stop Election Rigging: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:51 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the parliament had passed the law to introduce modern technology in the elections as Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would play important role for stopping rigging in the elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition should support the government to hold transparent elections instead of criticism.

Opposition's hue and cry about usage of EVM was just for political point-scoring, he added.

The minister said the electoral system of the country was too old as the government wanted to bring improvement in the system, adding the opposition did nothing for improving the election process during their regimes.

Farrukh Habib said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold the elections under the constitutional parameters and the government would provide all legal assistance to it for the purpose.

He said the government would provide funds to the ECP as per law, adding all the national institutions were working independently during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as it did not adopt the policy of intervention into their official matters.

He said it was long lasting demand of the ECP to introduce modern technology for holding transparent elections in the country.

Replying to a question, he said local bodies elections in Punjab would be held according to new law but in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per old system.

More Stories From Pakistan

