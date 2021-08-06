UrduPoint.com

EVMs A Key To Restoring, Ensuring Transparency In Electoral Process: PM

Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were a key to restoring and ensuring transparency throughout the electoral process.

He stressed on the usefulness of EVMs in ensuring transparency of the electoral process and effectively addressing the concerns raised by various political parties in the past.

The prime minister expressed these view during a meeting with Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, who called on him here.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and other officers concerned.

The prime minister, who was given a detailed briefing on the EVMs and a practical example of its performance mechanism, congratulated the Ministry of Science and Technology on this important development.

