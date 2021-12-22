EVMs necessary for transparent, fair elections: Kanwal

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that Pakistan supposed to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as a tool for transparency in electoral system during next general elections in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that Pakistan supposed to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as a tool for transparency in electoral system during next general elections in 2023.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PM Imran Khan had already showed his commitment to bring reforms in electoral system by introducing EVMs.

She said that during past elections since 1970, the losers always blamed for rigging against the winners.

She said that PTI leadership, first time in the history, has solved the problem (rigging) in elections through EVMs system.

Replying to a question, she said that PML-N leadership through its fake news propaganda and political influence in the private media houses used to mislead the public, adding, those doing the politics of agitation want to divert public attention from the plunderers.

She said that the people are well-aware about the PML-N mafia and thieves who have been exposed.