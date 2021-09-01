EVMs to be used in next GE to ensure transparent polls: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be used in the next general elections to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, he said the next general elections would be not held in traditional way.

He urged the opposition to evaluate the EVMs themselves instead of protesting against the initiatives so that their apprehensions could be addressed.

While regretting attitude of Marryam Safdar, Gill said the court awarded seven-ten and one years sentence to Marryam, Nawaz Sharif and Capt (R) Safdar respectively in corruption cases.

The courts did not suspend their sentence in the corruption cases and they were out on bails, he added.

He said Shahbaz Sharif openly sought NRO concession yesterday by proposing setting up national government.

However, the SAPM categorically said that No NRO would be given to the corrupt leaderships at any cost although they were using EVMs for bargaining.

He said EVMs would also be utilized during press clubs, bars, clubs elections.

He said media persons would be invited in next few days for giving practical demonstration about EVMs.

Gill said that Shahbaz Sharif should tendered resignation from the PML-N president slot as the party has rejected his statement. He said Marayam Aurangzeb has become personal secretary to Marryam Safdar.