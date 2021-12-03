UrduPoint.com

EVMs To Be Used In Next General Election: Dr Shahbaz Gill

EVMs to be used in next general election: Dr Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that the next general election in Pakistan will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and overseas Pakistanis will also have the right to vote.

He said that it had also been decided to hold the local body election in Punjab through EVMs.

Addressing the Overseas Convention in Gujranwala, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in stability of democracy and clean politics in the country.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PTI has fulfilled its commitment for electoral reforms and the next elections will be conducted under the new legislation in this regard, adding that EVMs are compulsory for free, fair and transparent election in the country.

He mentioned that overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset of the country and they are contributing to the development of the country through foreign remittances. He added that PTI government had ensured the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The SAPM said that incumbent government is making sincere efforts to strengthen local body system and Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a local body in which there would be a real transfer of power at grassroots level.

Gill said that the present government is fulfilling its promises made to the people and taking comprehensive measures to facilitate them keeping in view the plight of the people.

