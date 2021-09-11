UrduPoint.com

EVMs To Be Used In Next Polls At Any Cost: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 07:55 PM

EVMs to be used in next polls at any cost: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in the next general elections at any cost for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in the next general elections at any cost for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the outhouse (dera) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Qamar Mansoor Gill here, he said electoral reforms was part of the PTI manifesto, which would be fulfilled at every cost.

He said they were unable to understand why the opposition was afraid of the EVMs use in the general elections, adding that the present EVM was most modern compared with the one introduced in 2017.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was made bound through Election Act 2017 to initially use the EVMs at small scale, and after rectifying its flaws if any, the machines would be used at large scale.

He said that more than 50 bye-polls had so far been held during the last four years, but unfortunately the ECP did not fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

He said the points raised by the ECP over the use of EVMs in the next general elections had been rejected and criticised in editorials and analysis of almost all national dailies.

Gill said that it was his humble request to the ECP to fulfill its constitutional responsibility. "We can't even think of disrespecting the Election Commission of Pakistan," he added.

About a statement of Marriyum Aurangzeb, the SAPM said neither she had political wisdom nor she even contested a councilor's election in her life. She talks according to her capacity and she is serving only the Nawaz family.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was of international level leader and no one could befool him. He said that the opposition would agree to the use of EVMs if they were given an NRO [deal]. "But, I once again make it clear that no NRO would be given to them and the next general elections would also be held through EVMs.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb 2017 Family All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Renewed Collective Security Concept Propose ..

Russia Renewed Collective Security Concept Proposed Earlier for Gulf Region - La ..

2 minutes ago
 Angola opposition protests 'unfair' poll law refor ..

Angola opposition protests 'unfair' poll law reforms

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 17 more patients, infects 925 othe ..

Covid-19 claims 17 more patients, infects 925 others

2 minutes ago
 3000 cops to ensure security for Cantt Local Bodie ..

3000 cops to ensure security for Cantt Local Bodies elections

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting, directs action agai ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting, directs action against price hike, hoarding

6 minutes ago
 Modi's govt using brutal tactics to suppress Kashm ..

Modi's govt using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris' struggle'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.