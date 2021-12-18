(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the government wanted to make the electoral process free, fair and transparent by using modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the government wanted to make the electoral process free, fair and transparent by using modern technology.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM's) would close all doors of rigging and it would also helpful to save time and produce the election results with in minutes.

He said the opposition was trying to play politics over the issue without using the EVM's and they were not serious to support the government for making the election process transparent.

The minister said opposition was busy for defending corruption of their corrupt leaderships, adding they do not want transparency in the electoral process because they were habitual for rigging the elections.

They were seeing their political death with the use of modern technology during the voting process, he added.

Replying to a question about Hemp policy, he said the hemp policy was drafted and ready for approval from the the cabinet and hoped that it would be approved soon.

Shibli Faraz said the government was receiving overwhelming response from national and international level regarding hemp policy, adding 100 companies would be issued licenses for cultivation of the crop in first phase.

He said the government would get almost two billion Dollar per year through hemp policy and cultivation of hemp would be helpful to boost the national economy as well.