EVMs to ensure transparency in 2023 elections: AGP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and opposition wanted to conduct next general elections in a transparent manner.

There were technical issues in the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) but such technical matters could be resolved with the consensus of parliamentarians and ECP, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

He stressed the need for using modern technology for holding by elections, local elections and general elections.

The EVMs, he said, would ensure transparency in 2023 elections.

Commenting on accountability courts, he said we had established 30 accountability courts and planned to set up more in near future.

Replying to a question about National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, he said it would not be applied on tax laws but anyone found getting financial benefits, it would be implemented in such cases.