EVMs to ensure transparency in election process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The present government was determined to strengthen the electoral system with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to bring transparency and credibility to the election process.

According to the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rather than depending on the old manual system, the use of new technology will help increase the trust of the people, political parties, and civil society in the electoral process and the democratic system.

They said that unfortunately, no substantive reforms were put in place in the past and added that technology and the use of electronic voting machines are the only answer to maintain the credibility of elections.

Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Mehmood Kiani said that the electoral reforms are the only solution to address the objections related to the rigging in the election.

He said, "Our government is determined and we will put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy." He said that PM Imran Khan observed that apart from the 1970 elections, doubts over the credibility of results had been raised in every election.

He added electronic voting machines are the best options to avail to hold free, fair, and transparent elections. He said that all technical issues can be resolved through the use of electronic voting machines. He added country needs such technology to make rigging free elections in the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan termed electronic voting machines as the best source of conducting transparent elections in the country. He said that transparent elections can only be ensured through the use of EVMs.

He said that questions have always been raised about all the elections held since 1971 and in view of this situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has thought of holding elections through EVMs. He said that even in cricket, Imran Khan introduced a neutral empire in the home series against an eternal enemy like India.

He said that our government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring a new political culture in Pakistan through which the election process can be made clean and fair. "We cannot claim it will bring 100% transparency, but it will improve the electoral process to a greater extent, therefore, an ordinance has been promulgated in this regard.

Member parliament PTI Sher Ali Arbab said that EVMs would ensure quick and early results instead of having to wait till midnight and the other reforms were meant to increase the trust of the people, political parties, and civil society in the electoral process. He said that the incumbent government deserves praise for taking this unprecedented step in the entire electoral history of the country.

He said that through an ordinance promulgated the Election Commission of Pakistan has been authorized to use EVMs while it has given the ECP authority regarding voting rights for the overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the government has fulfilled its responsibility regarding legislation on the matter.

Meanwhile, the ECP discussed the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and votes of overseas Pakistanis in general elections in light of the concerned ordinance issued on May 8. The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the use of technology with a focus on ensuring security to hold free, fair, and transparent elections.

The commission made important decisions and issued directions after a detailed discussion. The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Secretary ECP to compile all related work and submit their recommendation in the commission's next meeting through the briefing.

The meeting asked to share the outcome of the debate to be arranged in the parliament and the cabinet on ECP's report on internet voting of overseas Pakistanis for getting the support from this discussion besides outcomes of similar discussion on ECP's reports on EVMs pilot project submitted on December 2017 and then April 2020.

The commission decided to ask the Ministry of Science and Technology to arrange a demo for ECP on EVMs after May 31st as the said ministry will make this machine by May 31, 2021. The objective is to start further work on it.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi had promulgated the Elections (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the election process. According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes were made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.

The amendments will help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election. Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan would also be bound to purchase electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the general election as amendments were made in sections pertaining to the use of biometric machines for a pilot project.

Earlier on May 4, the Federal cabinet had approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

According to officials concerned, the government move was aimed at providing ample time to the ECP to make arrangements for the use of EVMs and for enabling the overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in the next general elections. They said that the ECP was being provided an opportunity to seek the assistance of NADRA or any other agency for making the arrangements before the next elections. They said the purpose of promulgating the ordinance was to show the PTI government's commitment towards electoral reforms.