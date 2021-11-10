UrduPoint.com

EVMs To Ensure Transparency In Elections: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

EVMs to ensure transparency in elections: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said transparency would be ensured with the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said transparency would be ensured with the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections.

Talking to the media, Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed the commitment of his government to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said the Prime Minister always spoke in favour of transparent elections while he expressed his displeasure over the electoral system since 1970.

He said PM Imran Khan wanted to address the issue of distrust of the country's people on this electoral system.

He said the Prime Minister was enjoying the support of members' parliament of his own party and allied political parties.

He said all members of the government and allied parties were working on the same agenda of uplifting life standard of common man.

