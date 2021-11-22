UrduPoint.com

EVMs To Ensure Transparent Elections: Ziaullah Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:46 PM

EVMs to ensure transparent elections: Ziaullah Bangash

District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) Kohat, Chairman, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said joint session of the parliament passed historic legislation to conduct general elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and giving right to vote to overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) Kohat, Chairman, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said joint session of the parliament passed historic legislation to conduct general elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and giving right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to APP, he said election reforms were need of the hour keeping in view rigging complaints by political parties in general elections.

"We have to embrace new technologies and advancement in science to streamline issue and ensure holding free, fair and transparent elections." He said EVMs would ensure transparency in the electoral process and help address the complaints of rigging.

He said many countries were holding elections through EVMs without any compliant of manipulation of technology.

Bangash said elections through EVMs would not compromise secrecy of voters and would ensure timely counting of votes and compilation of election results.

He rejected allegations of opposition parties that election reforms legislation would do with mala fide intention to the benefit of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Insaf and said the hue and cry made by the opposition during the joint session had exposed their real face.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Technology Parliament Vote Kohat Hue Opposition

Recent Stories

Some 200 Illegal Migrants to Be Deported From Pola ..

Some 200 Illegal Migrants to Be Deported From Poland This Week - Border Guard

49 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

52 seconds ago
 Germans will be 'vaccinated, cured or dead': minis ..

Germans will be 'vaccinated, cured or dead': minister

53 seconds ago
 Farrukh assails Maryam for constantly seeking adjo ..

Farrukh assails Maryam for constantly seeking adjournments in corruption case

59 seconds ago
 Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sr ..

Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sri Lanka on 386

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-syst ..

COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies: report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.