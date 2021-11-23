UrduPoint.com

EVMs To Help Conduct Clean Elections: PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:41 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City District Information Secretary Mian Ijaz Javed has said that the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) will make the voting process transparent in future, which will help the country stand tall in the comity of nations.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled another promise made with the nation about the conduct of fair, free and transparent elections in future.

He said the electoral reforms, legislation about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections and the vote right to overseas Pakistanis were part of the national agenda and it would have positive impact on the future of Pakistan.

He said the PTI government wanted transparent elections by eliminating the chances of rigging in future.

