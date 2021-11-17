UrduPoint.com

EVMs To Lay Foundation Of Transparent Elections: Farrukh

Wed 17th November 2021

EVMs to lay foundation of transparent elections: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said legislation regarding right to vote for Pakistanis abroad and electronic voting machines would be enacted by the grace of Allah Almighty in a joint sitting of Parliament today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said legislation regarding right to vote for Pakistanis abroad and electronic voting machines would be enacted by the grace of Allah Almighty in a joint sitting of Parliament today.

Electronic Voting Machines would lay the foundation for transparent elections, he tweeted.

He said the door of "Thappa mafia" that used to come to power through fraud would be closed forever.\932

