EVMs to make elections transparent: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that electronic voting machine (EVMs) would help make elections transparent.

In a tweet, he said that Form 45 would be received in time and no vote would be rejected.

He said that opposition's "Thappa Mafia" was opposing use of technology because EVMs would end the chance of rigging.