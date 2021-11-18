EVMs ultimate solution to end elections' rigging allegations: Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) Kohat, Chairman, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that joint session of the parliament passed historic legislation to conduct general elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and giving right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to APP, he said that election reforms were need of the hour keeping in view rigging complaints by political parties in general elections. "We have to embrace new technologies and advancement in science to streamline issue and ensure holding free, fair and transparent elections." He said EVMs would ensure transparency in the electoral process and help address the complaints of rigging.

He said that many countries were holding elections through EVMs without any compliant of manipulation of technology.

Bangash said that elections through EVMs would not compromise the secrecy of voters and would ensure timely counting of votes and compilation of election results.

He rejected allegations of opposition parties that election reforms legislation would do with mala fide intention to the benefit of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Insaf and said that the hue and cry made by the opposition during the joint session had exposed their real face.