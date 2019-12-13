UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evolving Consensus On National Issues Beauty Of Democracy: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Evolving consensus on national issues beauty of democracy: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Lauding all political parties' unified stance over Indian aggression and implementing National Action Plan (NAP) after Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragic incident with an aim to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Firday said evolving consensus on national issues was a beauty of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Lauding all political parties' unified stance over Indian aggression and implementing National Action Plan (NAP) after Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragic incident with an aim to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Firday said evolving consensus on national issues was a beauty of democracy.

Exchanging his views on a private news channel, he said the treasury and opposition benches should make legislation with consultation on various issues including appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and writ of the state, adding it was effectively continuing its journey of development and prosperity in the country.

He said all national institutions should refrain to interfere in the affairs of other departments and work within their domains to deliver something for utmost interest of the country.

The incumbent government was revamping the country's institutions to contribute their services to yield desirous results, he added.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government was committed with its promise from day first to wipe out the menaces of corruption and money laundering to recover the looted national exchequer from plunderers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army National Accountability Bureau Technology Democracy Money All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

27 minutes ago

Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: AC ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi for strict security with best ..

5 minutes ago

Macron Says Time for Clarity on Brexit After Conse ..

5 minutes ago

UN General Assembly Decides to Extend Palestine Re ..

5 minutes ago

Macron Wants UK to Remain Close Partner, Not Compe ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.