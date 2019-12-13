Evolving consensus on national issues beauty of democracy: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Lauding all political parties' unified stance over Indian aggression and implementing National Action Plan (NAP) after Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragic incident with an aim to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Firday said evolving consensus on national issues was a beauty of democracy

Exchanging his views on a private news channel, he said the treasury and opposition benches should make legislation with consultation on various issues including appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and writ of the state, adding it was effectively continuing its journey of development and prosperity in the country.

He said all national institutions should refrain to interfere in the affairs of other departments and work within their domains to deliver something for utmost interest of the country.

The incumbent government was revamping the country's institutions to contribute their services to yield desirous results, he added.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government was committed with its promise from day first to wipe out the menaces of corruption and money laundering to recover the looted national exchequer from plunderers.