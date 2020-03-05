UrduPoint.com
Evolving Consensus On Same Day Eid, A Great Service For Nation: Ashrafi

Thu 05th March 2020

Evolving consensus among federating units for celebrating Eid and start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak across the country on the same day would be a great service for nation, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Thursday said

Speaking in the meeting of Scientific Committee on Ruet-e-Hilal and Ministry of Science and Technology, he said the consensus efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology must bear fruit before the start of Shaban-ul-Moazzam.

He said Ruet-e-Hilal committee members should have turned up in such meetings.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman and Shahabuddin Populzai of Qasim Khan Mosque, Peshawar should be summoned repeatedly along with the scholars of other school of thoughts, he added.

He said the whole nation wanted same day start of Islamic Calendar year across the country adding Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony should play its role in evolving consensus over it.

He said the workings of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) had improved and it should be strengthened further.

