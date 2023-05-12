(@FahadShabbir)

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Waste Management and Horticulture Committee met under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, here on Friday to discuss disposal of Nishtar Hospital waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Waste Management and Horticulture Committee met under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, here on Friday to discuss disposal of Nishtar Hospital waste.

The committee briefed the Pro VC about the steps being taken to dispose of the hospital waste and incerator.

Terming it a very important issue, Dr Khakwani stressed the need of disposing it and promotion of Horticulture at the campus.

She tasked the committee to devise a comprehensive policy on it.

Among others, the Principal College of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Campus Administrator, Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada, and AMS admin Dr Ali Mehndi attended the meeting.