UrduPoint.com

Evolving Of Comprehensive Strategy On Hospital's Waste Management Stressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Evolving of comprehensive strategy on hospital's waste management stressed

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Waste Management and Horticulture Committee met under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, here on Friday to discuss disposal of Nishtar Hospital waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Waste Management and Horticulture Committee met under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, here on Friday to discuss disposal of Nishtar Hospital waste.

The committee briefed the Pro VC about the steps being taken to dispose of the hospital waste and incerator.

Terming it a very important issue, Dr Khakwani stressed the need of disposing it and promotion of Horticulture at the campus.

She tasked the committee to devise a comprehensive policy on it.

Among others, the Principal College of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Campus Administrator, Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada, and AMS admin Dr Ali Mehndi attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's A ..

South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's Allegations About Arms Supply t ..

57 seconds ago
 White House Says Up to Turks to Decide Their Futur ..

White House Says Up to Turks to Decide Their Future in Upcoming Elections, US No ..

58 seconds ago
 Int'l nursing day observed

Int'l nursing day observed

1 minute ago
 Jawad Malik lauds EU's unwavering support as devel ..

Jawad Malik lauds EU's unwavering support as development partner

1 minute ago
 Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino Will Serve as N ..

Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino Will Serve as New Twitter CEO - Statement

1 minute ago
 White House on UK's Long-Range Missiles for Ukrain ..

White House on UK's Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine: Every Country Decides for I ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.