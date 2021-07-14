Evolving system prerequisite for progress of country: Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said evolution of the existing system according to the modern requirements is prerequisite for the progress as no country can achieve success by moving on the same rhythm.

He was addressing the 'Open House and Career Fair' of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering and Technology arranged by Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

He said only youth could give country a quantum leap through utilizing its potential and extraordinary creative talents towards constructive purposes.

The younger generation could move forward on technology fronts where our generation lagged behind to bring socio-economic stability in the country.

Shibli Faraz said the research should not be restricted for the sake of research but, focus of development of the country through prioritizing its relativity with the market needs.

The federal minister said that his ministry was encouraging applied research and commercialization of the patents.

Highlighting the steps taken after assuming charge of this ministry few months ago, Shibli Faraz said the ministry took steps for making all its under-utilized laboratories fully functional after mapping.

The university students were the main stakeholders who would be given access to use these laboratories for research purposes. The ministry would also sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the university in this regard, he added.

He appreciated the vision of President IIUI of taking forward this university at par with international educational institutions and its degree programs at the level of world accredited programs.

The minister also appreciated the innovative technology and engineering projects displayed by the students mostly girls urging them to pay more focus on market oriented products.

President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said he would take steps to make the IIUI as one of the best institutions in future.

The university was following a new strategic plan which would lead it towards international ranking of well reputed universities through restructuring its programs and curriculum to bring in line with the international standards being followed in international prestigious universities in terms of education, innovation, and research.

The university would continue to expand its partnerships with local and international universities and centers of research and international studies, besides signing agreements with International organizations for supporting research activities, he said.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on the occasion said Pakistan was the country which has 55 percent of youth below the age of 35 years.

He emphasized that the students should focus on need based research through visiting the market and manufacturing demand based products.

Dean Faculty and Convener of Open House, Professor Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Industrial Liaison Officer and Incharge Open House, Assistant Professor, Engr. Javed Ahmed Khan Tipu were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the federal minister also distributed prizes among the winning students.