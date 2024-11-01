(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister of food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday told the Senate that the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy would be announced on November 30 to promote local manufacturing of EVs and ensure a sustainable transport system.

Replying to the question of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the 343rd session of the Upper House, the minister informed that the Engineering Development board mandated for issuance of vehicles assembling and manufacturing certificates had issued 51 certificates to produce two and three-wheeler EVs (motorcycles and rickshaws)in Pakistan.

He added that for the manufacturing of EV 4-wheeler, licences had been issued to two companies including Eco Green Motors Pvt Ltd and Regal automobile Pvt Ltd.

The minister informed that 40 sites had been selected for setting up the Charging stations on the Motorway and a viable and acceptable electricity tariff had been fixed on which work would be started soon.

Rana informed that 31 companies had applied for the assembling of the 4-wheeler plant on which work was under progress.

He added that the government was determined to promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.