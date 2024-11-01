Open Menu

EV's Policy To Be Announced On November 30; Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

EV's policy to be announced on November 30; Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister of food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday told the Senate that the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy would be announced on November 30 to promote local manufacturing of EVs and ensure a sustainable transport system.

Replying to the question of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the 343rd session of the Upper House, the minister informed that the Engineering Development board mandated for issuance of vehicles assembling and manufacturing certificates had issued 51 certificates to produce two and three-wheeler EVs (motorcycles and rickshaws)in Pakistan.

He added that for the manufacturing of EV 4-wheeler, licences had been issued to two companies including Eco Green Motors Pvt Ltd and Regal automobile Pvt Ltd.

The minister informed that 40 sites had been selected for setting up the Charging stations on the Motorway and a viable and acceptable electricity tariff had been fixed on which work would be started soon.

Rana informed that 31 companies had applied for the assembling of the 4-wheeler plant on which work was under progress.

He added that the government was determined to promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Electricity Motorway Vehicles Vehicle Progress November Government

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

4 seconds ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

11 minutes ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

17 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

40 minutes ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

16 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

16 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

16 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

16 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan