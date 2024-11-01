EV's Policy To Be Announced On November 30; Rana Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister of food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday told the Senate that the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy would be announced on November 30 to promote local manufacturing of EVs and ensure a sustainable transport system.
Replying to the question of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the 343rd session of the Upper House, the minister informed that the Engineering Development board mandated for issuance of vehicles assembling and manufacturing certificates had issued 51 certificates to produce two and three-wheeler EVs (motorcycles and rickshaws)in Pakistan.
He added that for the manufacturing of EV 4-wheeler, licences had been issued to two companies including Eco Green Motors Pvt Ltd and Regal automobile Pvt Ltd.
The minister informed that 40 sites had been selected for setting up the Charging stations on the Motorway and a viable and acceptable electricity tariff had been fixed on which work would be started soon.
Rana informed that 31 companies had applied for the assembling of the 4-wheeler plant on which work was under progress.
He added that the government was determined to promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail4 seconds ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker warns to summon committee meetings if PTI fails in resolving issue2 minutes ago
-
Heritage for future generations: Alhamra holds dialogue on archives12 minutes ago
-
Pirwadhai Police resolve bilnd murder, arrest 2 killers12 minutes ago
-
Symposium on prevention of cardiac diseased held12 minutes ago
-
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design17 minutes ago
-
AJK's 5-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully22 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 also participating in anti-polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs22 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck kills one, critically injures two in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
Youth conference at women's university Bagh discusses Kashmir conflict22 minutes ago