EVS to help Overseas Pakistanis to cast vote for prosperity of motherland: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that electronic voting system (EVS), would help Overseas Pakistanis to cast vote for prosperity of motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that electronic voting system (EVS), would help Overseas Pakistanis to cast vote for prosperity of motherland. Overseas Pakistanis are great asset of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. He further stated that Overseas Pakistanis were playing a vibrant role for development and well being of this country. Electoral reforms, he said was need of the hour to remove flaws in the system.

He urged the Opposition to play role and support the government for electoral reforms. National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), would provide technical support to the government for evolving a mechanism of voting for Pakistani diaspora , he disclosed.

Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said had been making 'hue and cry' over past elections. Farrukh Habib said that Opposition parties should visit the Parliament and help the government for legislation and reforming the system. To a question, he said Electronic voting is the solution for holding free and fair elections. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue work for improvement in the system and for this, all important steps have been taken to achieve the objectives, he added.