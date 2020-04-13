Electric Vehicle Technologies Consultant (EVTC), in its comments submitted to the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by the prime minister to review and finalize the National Electric Vehicle Policy, has demanded amendments in the draft policy by Engineering Development Board (EDB) as per emerging technology trends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Electric Vehicle Technologies consultant (EVTC), in its comments submitted to the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by the prime minister to review and finalize the National Electric Vehicle Policy, has demanded amendments in the draft policy by Engineering Development board (EDB) as per emerging technology trends.

Talking to APP on Monday, EVTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaukat Qureshi said the policy draft presented in the cabinet meeting for approval appeared to be patronizing hybrid vehicles as an alternate to electric vehicles (EVs) whereas hybrid technology was complex already rejected by the European countries and United States due to its increasing cost of production and maintenance.

Shaukat Qureshi who is also General Secretary of Pakistan Electric Vehicle and Spare Parts Manufacturers Association (PEVPMTA) mentioned that the EDB's policy draft had contradicting facts that were incompatible with the emerging technology trends and alleged that it was advocating for the powerful vested interests of auto manufacturers' lobby in its policy draft which was more of Hybrid Policy.

"There is no support and patronage bagged by hybrid cars in the developed countries around the globe.

Due to its complex technology with batteries and motor involved within a fuel based car hence proclaimed as a fuel efficient and environment friendly vehicle, hybrid cars are much expensive and outdated in the emerging scenario of EVs," he added.

The EDB in its EV policy draft, he said claimed that there was no scientific research to show the share of transport sector in creating pollution and harmful emissions. However, this claim regarding emission, and no reliable data available in Pakistan was false and misleading, as in the upcoming part of the policy draft it had reflected emission contribution by different sectors and the most of it by transport sector 43 percent only in Punjab alone.

Qureshi said the EVTC had deliberated its observation on each paragraph of the EDB's policy draft as it found that the entire piece of legislation was formulated without knowing the international trends and research on the subject. "Either it has been done intentionally or not but the policy draft depicts lack of expertise of EDB to workout EV Policy."/395